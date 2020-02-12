PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Humid overnight with patchy fog and drizzle. Our low dips to 70.
WEDNESDAY: We start the day out pretty cloudy and dreary. There could be some peeks of sun throughout the day, and it will be even more humid with the threat of a few evening showers and thunderstorms. Most will hold off until after 6pm and a few could have some heavy downpours. Our high rises to 84.
THURSDAY: This could be a more active day, weather wise. It's still warm, hazy, and humid with a high of 87. An approaching front gives us another chance of showers and thunderstorms, but some of these storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region at risk for scattered severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts.
FRIDAY: Any morning showers end fairly quickly and we see the return of some sun with humidity dropping off. The afternoon looks pleasant with another warm high of 87.
SATURDAY: It's a great start to the holiday weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a pleasant high of 80. Couldn't ask for a better start to the holiday weekend.
SUNDAY: This is yet another mostly sunny and comfortable day with another high of 82.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny skies appear likely. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 84.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches around 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Spotty Drizzle, Patchy Fog Late Tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More