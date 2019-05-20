AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Downpours; More Comfortable Air Returning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia climbed to 89 degrees today, making this the warmest day of the year so far. But, a cold front pushing through will bring us a return to more typical spring weather.
TONIGHT: Scattered evening downpours are possible. Otherwise, we see some clearing overnight and temperatures take a comfortable dip. The low in Philadelphia is 58.
TUESDAY: A front departs the region and much more comfortable weather follows. Look for plenty of sunshine, winds gusting near 25mph and a high of just 73.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and still nice with a seasonable of 75.
THURSDAY: Sun is followed by increasing clouds. It's warmer with a high of 81 and there's the chance of an afternoon or night time thunderstorm.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm, but dry. Our high inches up to 83.
SATURDAY: We have a partly sunny, pleasant start to the weekend with another warm high around 83.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm, but more humid as we move through the day and a late shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 86.
MONDAY: (Memorial Day) It's partly sunny and still warm with a high of 84. Another afternoon thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
