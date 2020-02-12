AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Storms, A Hot and Humid Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sun today, with a seasonable high of 84 and a few afternoon spotty thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early this evening. After that, some patchy clouds will share space with the stars. It's cool and comfortable with a low of 67 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: This looks like another nice, warm summer day with partly sunny skies and a high of 88. Humidity remains low and there's no rain in the forecast.
SATURDAY: A warm front will pass through near dawn and with it a few showers or t'storms, especially to the north closer to the focus of the best upper level energy. We will then see dew points jump into the mid 60s, making for a muggy feel. Breaks of sunshine during the late morning and early afternoon will help to boost temperatures to a hot 92. As a relatively strong area of low pressure moves across New York State it will drag a boundary toward us and this will be the focus of some strong to severe afternoon t'storms. The best chance of seeing these is from the Lehigh Valley and Poconos on northward, but a rogue storm can't be ruled out farther south. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a risk for scattered severe storms in our northern areas.
SUNDAY: The cold front will have moved through and we are looking at plenty of sunshine and continued hot conditions. Temperatures will top off right around 90. While a t'storm can't be ruled out it is starting to look less likely.
MONDAY: We see partial sunshine. It's still hot and humid with a high of 90. If we hit 90 three days in a row, this is officially a heat wave.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not quite as hot with a high of 88..
WEDNESDAY: A closed low drifts in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high sits at about 85.
THURSDAY: This is yet another seasonably warm and humid day with a high of 86 and some showers and thunderstorms around later in the day.
