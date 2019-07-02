AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Thunderstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and very humid. Lows 68-74.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 95.
THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly sunny and very sticky. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, mainly west of the city. Most of these storms should be gone in time for the firework shows. High 91. Heat Index 97.
FRIDAY: The humidity gets even worse! Partly sunny and VERY humid! Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Drenching downpours and gusty winds are likely. High 91. Heat Index 97.
SATURDAY: Hot and very humid! Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. High 91. Heat Index 99.
SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. It's still humid, but nearly as bad as Friday and Saturday. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 85.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm! High 87.
