AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Thunderstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and very humid. Lows 68-74.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 95.THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly sunny and very sticky. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, mainly west of the city. Most of these storms should be gone in time for the firework shows. High 91. Heat Index 97.FRIDAY: The humidity gets even worse! Partly sunny and VERY humid! Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Drenching downpours and gusty winds are likely. High 91. Heat Index 97.SATURDAY: Hot and very humid! Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. High 91. Heat Index 99.SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. It's still humid, but nearly as bad as Friday and Saturday. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 85.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm! High 87.