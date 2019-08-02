AccuWeather: Spotty Evening T'Storm, Muggy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another warm and humid day with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms around, but by no means a wash out. The high is 88.
TONIGHT: A spotty evening thunderstorm is possible, but most areas stay dry. Partly cloudy, warm and humid overnight. Lows 67-72.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 86.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. It will be moderately humid with a stray thunderstorm. Most areas are dry. High 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 87.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 89.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. It will be warm and humid with pop up showers and thunderstorms. High 87.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A shower or thunderstorm is possible.
