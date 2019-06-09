Weather

AccuWeather: Spotty Showers, Isolated Downpours Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Lows 59-63.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and noticeably more humid. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day with downpours possible by afternoon. High 77.

TUESDAY: Becoming breezy and less humid with some sunshine expected by afternoon. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun, high clouds. A beautiful day! High 76.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. A spotty shower is possible. High 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny with a late day shower. High 84.

