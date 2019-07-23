AccuWeather: Spotty showers, not as humid today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One last line of steady rain in the morning gives way to much drier conditions through most of the day with only spotty, lighter showers around. It will be mostly cloudy and still a bit humid, but not as steamy and uncomfortable as the last several days. The high dips to 76.
TONIGHT: A few spotty showers are possible in the evening, but most of the area is dry tonight. Clouds will break overnight. The low is a comfortable 67.
WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny and very nice day with low humidity, the kind we haven't had in our area in a long while. The high is 83.
THURSDAY: Sun will mix with a few clouds. It's still pleasant with a high around 85.
FRIDAY: A warming trend kicks in, but it's still not very humid. The high ticks up to 88.
SATURDAY: Look for a somewhat warm, but still relatively nice summer afternoon with another high around 88.
SUNDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with somewhat more humid air returning to the region. A spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Our high touches 89.
MONDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and another spotty shower or storm around. The high is 91.
TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and another high around 91.
