AccuWeather: Spotty showers tonight, Christmas Eve storm likely

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was mostly cloudy and seasonably cool for the first day of winter. The high in Philadelphia hit 41 degrees. That just two degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. A light snow shower is likely in some northern suburbs closer to the Lehigh Valley. The low is 36.
TUESDAY: A lingering rain or snow shower is possible early in the morning, but overall, clouds will mix with sun and the afternoon looks breezy and a bit milder with a high of 46.
WEDNESDAY: This is a nice, seasonably cool day with partly sunny skies and a high of 44.
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Clouds will build into the region quickly, along with a surge of mild air. Our high jumps to 60. During the afternoon, some rain will gradually arrive with a round of heavy rain pushing through our area at night. It will also be very windy with gusts as high as 60. The rain, combined with any leftover snow and saturated ground, could lead to flooding on streets, poor drainage areas and perhaps along some creeks and streams.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Some lingering rain or snow showers are possible, mainly in the morning. After that, look for a blustery day with clouds giving way to occasional sunny breaks. The high is 38, but that's early in the morning. The afternoon will turn sharply colder with temperatures dropping through the 30s and wind chills most likely in the 20s.
SATURDAY: The cold air that gradually arrives on Christmas Day really settles into the region for the start of the weekend. Look for partly sunny skies with morning lows in the low 20s and an afternoon high of just 32. Wind chills will be in the teens, so plan on bundling up.
SUNDAY: We have plenty of sunshine in store and after morning lows in the 20s, it won't feel quite as harsh in the afternoon with less wind and a high of 38.
MONDAY: Clouds will increase during the morning. Some rain or snow showers are possible, especially later in the day and at night. The high is 48.
