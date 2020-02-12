PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with spotty showers. High 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, humid. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows 63-66.
SUNDAY: Early morning fog and drizzle will give way to some afternoon sunshine. It will be a warm and humid day. High 81. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: Cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers. High 80.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with rain at times. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Rather cloudy, breezy and cooler. A spotty shower is possible. High 72.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a spotty shower around. Some sunshine likely during the afternoon. High 71.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. High 67.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News