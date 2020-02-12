AccuWeather: Spotty Showers

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with spotty showers. High 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, humid. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows 63-66.

SUNDAY: Early morning fog and drizzle will give way to some afternoon sunshine. It will be a warm and humid day. High 81. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.

MONDAY: Cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers. High 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with rain at times. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Rather cloudy, breezy and cooler. A spotty shower is possible. High 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a spotty shower around. Some sunshine likely during the afternoon. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. High 67.

