PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a warm end to the workweek. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 82 degrees today. That's eight degrees above average and 29 degrees warmer than Monday's high. This surge of warmth is ahead of a cold front sparking some scattered downpours and thunderstorm this afternoon.
TONIGHT: As the cold front approaches, we'll see scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. After that, skies are partly cloudy. Th low is a comfortable 60 in Philadelphia with a few outlying suburbs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Behind Friday night's front, we are in for spring perfection! This is a partly sunny, pleasant day with low humidity and a warm high of 78. With a sea breeze along the coast, highs only reach the upper 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than inland.
SUNDAY: That same front lifts back northward as a warm front and we break out into the warm sector. With southerly winds we'll see a rise in temperatures to 87 along with an increase in dewpoints to the muggy mid 60s. By late in the day a few thunderstorms may pop up in the western suburbs. But, overall it's a dry day for most areas.
MONDAY: It's still warm and humid with partial sunshine and another shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. The high climbs to 88.
TUESDAY: Look for a breezy and pleasant day behind a departing front. The high dips to a comfortable 74.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. Later in the day, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 75.
THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a high warming to 80, with the chance of a lingering shower or thunderstorm.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 80.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Spotty Storm Tonight, Nice Weekend Ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More