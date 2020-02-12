AccuWeather: Spotty Storms Could Produce More Flash Flooding Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been posted for today, tonight and into Friday morning, as it may take that long to kick spotty downpours out of the region.
TODAY: Clouds thicken quickly this morning. Eventually, some spotty but drenching showers and thunderstorms march into the region, giving us a fresh chance for flash flooding, especially in poor-draining urban settings and along already high-running creeks and streams. The high is 81. It will be relatively humid.
TONIGHT: More spotty showers and storms are likely, continuing the threat of flash flooding. It's mostly cloudy, otherwise with a low of 70.
FRIDAY: Pockets of heavy rain survive into Friday morning with a few lingering showers potentially still around in the afternoon. At the same time, some sun will probably make a comeback later in the day. The high is a humid 83.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and it's still very humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible with a high of 86.
SUNDAY: We're still stuck in the same sticky air mass. Look for a partly sunny, humid day with a slight chance of a very spotty thunderstorm later in the day. The high is 89.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and hotter with a high of 90. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. It's still humid with another high of 90.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid weather continues. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible. The high again sits around 90.
THURSDAY: It's still very warm and humid with a high slipping to 88. Another spotty thunderstorm in a few places can't be ruled out.
