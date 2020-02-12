Weather

AccuWeather: Spotty storms, downpours possible Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have clouds with some sunny breaks. It's still relatively humid. A spotty sprinkle or quick shower is possible during the day, but the better chance of precipitation is later in the afternoon when some spotty thunderstorms are likely. A couple of these could become severe with a damaging wind gust possible. The high is 91.

TONIGHT: An evening, spotty storm is possible that could include damaging gusts. This activity tapers off after midnight. The overnight low is a muggy 75.

SATURDAY: We probably begin the day with partly sunny skies and moderate humidity. Any time after the late morning, however --- and on through the afternoon and evening --- spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some of these could become severe with damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours are also not out of the question and isolated cases of flash flooding can't be ruled out. Our high dips to 82. The rain tapers later int he evening.

SUNDAY: It's less humid with a pleasant breeze and a good deal of sunshine returning for the afternoon. The high is 79.

MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny and pleasant start to the work week with a high of 79.

TUESDAY: Clouds roll in with the threat of some showers. The high drops to 78.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a seasonably warm high of 85. We're now allowing for a spotty thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's humid and another thunderstorm is possible. The high zips up to 88.

FRIDAY: The warm, humid, unsettled pattern continues with some additional spotty storms possible. The high reaches 87.

