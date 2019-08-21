AccuWeather: Spotty storms this afternoon, Heat Advisory ends this evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 8 p.m.. Counties affected are those at the center of the region near I-95. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel like near 100 at the height of the afternoon heating. Cool drinks, a/c and fans when indoors and time outs in the shade will all be important. Look out for seniors, young kids and pets.
TODAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's still hot and very humid. Some spotty storms are possible later in the afternoon and some could be severe. The high is 92. It will feel like around 100.
TONIGHT: A spotty evening storm is possible, including an isolated severe storm. It will still be muggy with a low of 74.
THURSDAY: An approaching cold front doesn't get here until the evening, so we'll see another day of heat and humidity before relief arrives on Friday. Clouds will mix with sun with some more scattered storms late in the afternoon and at night. The high is 92. It will feel like the upper 90s, probably not bad enough for a Heat Advisory, but still pretty uncomfortable.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives behind a departing front. It is a partly sunny day and much more comfortable. We still have a chance of a storm in spots, but most of the area stays dry. The high is a much more refreshing 80.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and another high around 79.
SUNDAY: This is another warm, mostly sunny day with another nice high around 79.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A shower is possible at the Shore. We get a high of 79.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a possible uptick in humidity. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 82.
WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partly sunny skies and a possible thunderstorm at times. The high is 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Spotty storms this afternoon, Heat Advisory ends this evening
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More