AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorm, Humid

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on August 1, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible in some spots. Very warm and humid overnight. Lows 72-76.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88. Heat Index 94.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 87. Heat Index 94.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 87. Heat Index 93.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. It's possible that the humidity eases just a bit during the afternoon. Nonetheless, a pop up shower or thunderstorm is still likely. High 90.

MONDAY: Sunshine along with patchy clouds. Turning hotter and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm may develop by afternoon. High 92.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon.. High 93.

WEDNESDAY: It remains very warm and humid with a combination of sun and clouds. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 89.
