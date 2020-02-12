Weather

AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 57-63.

SUNDAY: Sun, patchy clouds. Turning less humid and cooler. High 79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86.

WEDNESDAY. Sun and clouds, warmer. High 86.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm around. Turning more humid. High 80.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm around. High 80.

