PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 57-63.
SUNDAY: Sun, patchy clouds. Turning less humid and cooler. High 79.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86.
WEDNESDAY. Sun and clouds, warmer. High 86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm around. Turning more humid. High 80.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm around. High 80.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorm
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News