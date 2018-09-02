AccuWeather: Spotty T'Storm

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to some sun by afternoon. It's warm and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. High 85.TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. An evening shower is possible. Lows 70-73.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun and clouds, humid. Some areas will see an afternoon thunderstorm. High 89.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93. Heat Index 102. (The record high is 93 set back in 2015).WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and steamy. High 93. Heat Index 102. (The record high is 92 set back in 1985).THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92. Heat Index 99.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 84.SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning much cooler with a pop up shower. High 77.