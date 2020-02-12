PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear, but cold. Winds will relax so not much of a chill factor to deal with. Lows in the 20s.
Astronomical spring begins at 5:37am Saturday when the sun's direct rays will be on the equator providing nearly equal day and night. As we head toward summer the sun's direct rays will be lifting northward toward the Tropic Of Cancer so we will continue to see increasing daylight and temperatures.
WEEKEND: High pressure will dominate our weekend. We are expecting wall to wall sunshine both days with very light winds of 5-10mph. That strong March sunshine will feel great without the wind. High temperatures will be slightly above the normal of 54 with a forecast high of 56 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday. This will be a perfect weekend to get the yard cleaned up from winter and to start thinking about spring plantings.
MONDAY: The sun will continue to dominate with a nice high of 60.
TUESDAY: Just a few cumulus clouds will enter the sky, but still bright and sunny with a milder high around 64.
WEDNESDAY: It's still mild. Clouds mix with sun. There's a chance for a shower, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high drops a tad to 61.
THURSDAY: We'll have mostly cloudy with a few showers possible at times, but it's not a wash-out. What's more, it's very mild with a high of 66.
FRIDAY: Clouds linger. A very spotty shower can't be ruled out, although most of day is dry. The high is 65.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Spring arrives on the sunny side
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News