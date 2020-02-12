weather

AccuWeather: Spring Beauty And Finally Turning Milder

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a beauty today with mostly sunny skies and a light, but cool breeze. While we have a cool start to the day, the afternoon will finally hit 70, which is still a few degrees below average.

FRIDAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's slightly warmer, with a high of 74.

SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for an afternoon shower, but these look pretty spotty (only about a 30% chance of seeing one of these). The high hits a seasonable 74.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with another chance of an occasional scattered shower. The high hits 74 again.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high hits 73.

TUESDAY: Look for a good amount of sun mixing with some clouds and a high of 73.

WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day. Look for partly sunny skies with a warmer high of 78.

