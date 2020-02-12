AccuWeather: Spring Storms This Evening, Lot of Clouds This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The main weather player for us this week will be an upper level area of low pressure that meanders around New England and then just off the coast of New England. Spokes of energy will rotate around this making for unstable conditions and lots of clouds, with an occasional shower or thunderstorm.
TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms move through, giving way to mostly cloudy skies. The low is 43.
TUESDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have another spotty shower around at times. Most of these look light. The high cools to 49.
WEDNESDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy day with a passing shower at times. It's still somewhat cool with a high of 55.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves a bit to 58.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun, with the chance of a shower. The high drops to 56..
SATURDAY: The weekend starts out in great shape with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 60. A few more clouds may build in later in the day and during the evening.
SUNDAY: We transition to mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or two is possible. Most of the day is dry, however. The high is 60.
MONDAY: We're looking at variable clouds with another spotty shower around. The high is 63.
