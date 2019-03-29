AccuWeather: Spring Warmth Saturday, Showers Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite plenty of clouds and some light showers, the high in Philadelphia climbed to 62 degrees today. That's seven degrees above average. It gets much warmer Saturday.TONIGHT: It's mainly cloudy with a stray evening sprinkle possible. The low is very mild: 52.SATURDAY: As low pressure lifts to our northwest, it will push a frontal boundary way up into New England and place us in the heart of the warm sector. South-southwest winds at 8-16mph, with gusts up to 25mph, and breaks of sun should allow us to reach a very warm 75 degrees. This is 17 degrees above normal for late March. It's great weather for the 4 p.m. Phillies game.SUNDAY: The morning likely starts dry early. But, rain moves in by mid morning and lasts into early afternoon in response to a cold front pushing in. Rainfall will be on the light side, only 1/10" to 2/10". By late afternoon sunshine should be returning from northwest to southeast as the front clears the coast. Temperatures likely reach near 60 in the mid to late morning ahead of the front.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return for April Fools day, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 49. It will be a bit breezy.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high improves to 55.WEDNESDAY: We're keeping our eye on the development of a coastal storm. Latest trends show this missing us to the east, but we'll need to keep an eye on this as we head into the new week. The high is 60.THURSDAY: We have a partly sunny, pleasant afternoon with a milder high of 65.FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. There could be a shower or two around. The high climbs to 65.