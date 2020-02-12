weather

AccuWeather: Stars shine bright, cold wind tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows 28-36.

SATURDAY: A cold start! Morning wind chills will start out in the mid to upper 20's. Look for mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 51.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 58. Wind gusts 30-40 mph at times.

MONDAY: A cold start! Morning wind chills will start out in the teens and 20's. Sunshine to start, increasing clouds during the afternoon. It's a chilly day with a high of just 44 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, with some rain possible. High 44.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds break for sunshine for Saint Patrick's Day. High 57.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with some showers possible. High 55.

