AccuWeather: Staying mild through Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies persist with less wind. Our low dips to 46.
TUESDAY: A few more clouds arrive, but overall, this looks like another nice, partly sunny day with another mild high around 68. Some light showers are possible later at night.
WEDNESDAY: There could be a brief shower around early in the morning. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies and yet another mild high of 66.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high bumps up to 69.
FRIDAY: After several mild days, cooler air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy with some showers at times during the day. Look for a cooler high of 59. It could be breezy at times.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with a few more showers around. The high is 61.
SUNDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high inches up to 63.
MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with a high of 64.
