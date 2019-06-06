Weather

AccuWeather: Staying Warm and Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It stays warm and humid with an isolated shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.

FRIDAY: High pressure heads into New England and sends the start of a spectacular stretch our way. It is mainly sunny and far less humid. High 80.

SATURDAY: It can be summed up in one word: beautiful. High 82.

SUNDAY: We start with sunshine, but clouds increase through the day. It's looking great for the Philly Pride Parade. High 79.

MONDAY: We start our work week with another change. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in with a warm front. High 79.

TUESDAY: It stays unsettled, with lingering showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High 78

WEDNESDAY: It looks partly sunny with only a slight chance for a shower. High 80.

