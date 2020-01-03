AccuWeather: Stays Damp and Dreary To Start The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a soggy start to the day with a warm front lifting through the region. The afternoon will continue to be damp and dreary with on and off drizzle. The high is a mild 53.
SATURDAY: We have overcast skies with occasional drizzle and a few showers. It looks like the later afternoon/ evening hours will be the wettest time period when the area of low pressure moves in. The rain may end with some snowflakes. It's still mild with another high around 53.
SUNDAY: It's a cool and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun and a high of just 43. It will be chilly for the Eagles playoff game at 4:40 p.m., but dry.
MONDAY:A clipper could bring some morning flurries or snow showers. Otherwise, sunshine will mix with some clouds. The high is still seasonably cool: 45.
TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with the chance of late day rain and snow showers. It's still chilly with another high of just 44.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and another round of rain possible. The high stays on the cool side at 41.
THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 41.
