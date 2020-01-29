AccuWeather: Stays dry until the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear sky, light wind, and a chill in the air. Lows near 19 in the coldest suburbs, 25 for the city.
THURSDAY: Low pressure to our south will continue its trek across the Southeast and harmlessly out to sea. A piece of upper level energy will break off from that and head our way tomorrow giving us an increase in high clouds, so we'll call tomorrow a milky sky. After lows ranging from 19 to 25 tonight we'll only recover to 38 tomorrow afternoon. A rare below normal day this January
FRIDAY: Another area of low pressure will be coming across the southeastern U.S.. So while we may see some breaks of sun early in the day, we'll see an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. High temperatures recover into the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: We now have a real good feel for the start of the weekend and it continues to be depressing news for snow lovers. That area of low pressure looks to pass off the Carolinas and just far enough offshore that it only brushes the East Coast. With temperatures very marginal, the precipitation that falls is likely in the form of rain showers so our forecast for Saturday calls for a brush of rain showers from I-95 on southeastward with totals of only 1/10" to 1/4". Could a wet snowflake mix in possibly, but if it does it would be insignificant. Saturday afternoon highs to 45.
SUNDAY: Far better for Groundhog Day with sun and clouds. The high is again around 48. It will be brisk with wind gusts near 30mph.
MONDAY: Yet another shot of milder air arrives, which has been a consistent story this winter. Look for sunshine and patchy clouds. Our afternoon high zips all the way up to 59, well above the average high of 41.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with some rain possible at times, but a passing warm front will allow our high to remain mild at 56.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a breezy day with some additional rain possible. It's still mild with a high of 60.
