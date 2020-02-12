weather

AccuWeather: Steadier snow through Sunday, heavier on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Snow is arriving this afternoon and will go from light to steady during the afternoon and evening.

Road conditions will become slippery later today and worsen at night. The high is 32. At the Shore, any early snow should give way quickly to rain. Rain and sleet will push farther north into central South Jersey and Delaware during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Snow continues overnight with rain and sleet to the south. Travel conditions will deteriorate further overnight. Our low is 28, but that will tend to rise toward morning with rain and sleet pushing up into the I-95 area by morning.

MONDAY: With the center of our nor'easter passing by off the coast, this will be the most impacted time period of our three-day storm.

Snow will be heavy at times in the NW suburbs on Monday. In Philadelphia and other areas closer to I-95, we may see a period of rain and sleet in the morning before a change back to snow. Should this mixing become prolonged, snow accumulations could be somewhat reduced, but 8" would still be possible. If the snow makes a quick comeback, the I-95 area could go as high as 12".

In much of South Jersey and Delaware, we'll see rain with perhaps some sleet during the day.

Meanwhile, snowfall rates of over 1" per hour will be likely during the height of this storm, especially for areas north and west and this will likely create near white-out conditions at times.

Total expected snow accumulations: 8-12 inches up and down the I-95 corridor, 12"+ for our far western counties including the Lehigh Valley, 4-8 inches for interior sections of south Jersey and 1-4 inches for the Jersey shore (gets washed away quickly).

Temperatures will top out in the low 30s during the morning hours only to fall back into the upper 20s by afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens with winds gusting to 40 mph at times.

Also, this will be a relatively wet and heavy snow, so care should be taken when shoveling. Work in shifts. Take breaks. Give your back and heart a break!

TUESDAY: We have a mostly cloudy and windy day with lingering flurries and light snow showers straight through the afternoon and perhaps into the evening. This should not produce much additional accumulation, however. The high is 36. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Look for clouds giving way to sunshine. It will be breezy and cold with a high of 37 with wind chills in the 20s.

THURSDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny, seasonable day with lighter winds and a milder high of 41, which is right around average for this time of year.

FRIDAY: More clouds roll-in, but it's very mild with a high rising to around 50. A few showers or a period of light rain is likely either late in the afternoon or at night.

SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies and some occasional rain. The high is 45.

SUNDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high dips to 40. A rain or snow shower can't be ruled out at night.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
