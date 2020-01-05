Weather

AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, still breezy. A few flurries are possible in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Lows 30-33.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk. High 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the late afternoon and evening. Most of the snow will be confined to areas north and west of the city. Temperatures will be well above freezing so not much accumulation is expected. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High 39. Wind chills in the low 30's.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 37.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and much milder. Rain arriving late in the day. High 54.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 62.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and not as warm. High 50.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
