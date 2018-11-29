WEATHER

AccuWeather: Still Chilly Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Early clouds break for partly sunny skies today, which will be an improvement! Enjoy the sunshine, we won't see much of it over the next several days. Winds will still gust up to 30mph, which is not nearly as gusty as yesterday. We'll have a high of 46, but it will feel like the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds fairly quickly ahead of a warm front. High 45. There could be a few sprinkles in the afternoon, but nothing too organized. If you're in the Poconos or in the higher terrain of the Lehigh Valley, it might start as a touch of sleet or freezing rain, so be careful.

SATURDAY: It now looks like we'll see periods of rain Saturday late afternoon and night. The heaviest will be after dark on Saturday. Looking like a half inch to inch of rain. High 49.

SUNDAY: Again we'll see lots of clouds, but it's much drier than Saturday. It turns breezy and milder. The high soars to 65. Hanukkah begins at sundown.

MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game with temps in the 40s. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 56.

TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 43.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another brisk and cold day with a high of only 40.
------
