AccuWeather: Still cold today, a lot milder later this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have one more cold day before things begin to trend for the better. Look for plenty of sunshine today, but our high will only reach 41 and a chilly breeze will make it feel like no better than the mid-30s during the afternoon. Bundle up once again if you're headed outside.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are relatively light and that's a combination that often leads to cold temperatures around this time of year. Our low will dip to 26 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the low 20s.
MONDAY: After a cold, somewhat breezy start, winds die down in the afternoon and we improve to a more seasonable high of 47; still chilly, but trending in the right direction for those of you who are tired of the cold.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and (finally!) a more southerly flow delivers milder air into the region. The afternoon high jumps all the way up to a more comfortable 62.
WEDNESDAY: We're back to mostly sunny skies. Even better? The mild trend continues. Our high reaches 65. This is one of the nicest days we've had around here this year.
THURSDAY: We have intervals of sun and clouds. If we get enough of that mid-March sunshine, we have a shot at a high of 70. This would be the first high of 70 or greater since November 11th! A shower is possible, but probably not until the overnight hours.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower here and there at times, but by no means is this a wash-out. The high eases back a bit, but it's still well above average at 65.
SATURDAY: We have another mostly cloudy day to begin the weekend. A lingering shower is still possible. It's also cooler, but still seasonable. The high reaches 54.
SUNDAY: At last, cooler air returns to the region with clouds and sun. Another shower is possible. The high is 49.
