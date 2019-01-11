AccuWeather: Still Cold Today, Light Snow This Weekend

We have plenty of sunshine in play today, but it's brisk and a bit colder than yesterday with a high of just 35 and wind chills in the teens and low 20s through the day.TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear with winds finally dropping off overnight. It's still cold with our low in Philadelphia plunging all the way down to 21 and some suburbs dipping into the mid teens.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thickening clouds. The high is a cold 33. Light snow will break out Saturday evening between 5 and 8 p.m. from west to east as a good slug of upper level energy slides toward us. The snow becomes a bit steadier overnight, especially in the southern half of the region.SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning tapers as we head into the afternoon from north to south, as an area of low pressure passes off the Carolina coast and heads out to sea. Snowfall amounts: just flurries for the Poconos,a coating to 1" from the Pennsylvania Turnpike north into the Lehigh Valley, 1" to 3" from Philadelphia south to Dover and Cape May (closer to 1" in Philadelphia with 3" closer to Dover & Cape May). The high hits 34.MONDAY: The storm is gone. Look for a partly sunny, but cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.TUESDAY: It's mostly sunny with an improved high of 42.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Temperatures continue to run a bit milder with another high around 42. A rain or wet snow shower can't be ruled out late in the day or at night.THURSDAY: We have plenty of clouds and a lingering rain or wet snow shower possible. The high is 38.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high: 40.--------------------