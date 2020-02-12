AccuWeather: Still Hot, Less Humid Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly sunny skies today. It's hot with a high near 90, but humidity levels should drop off a bit during the afternoon. At the Shore, look for highs in the mid 80s. It may still be rather humid on some beaches, especially in Cape May County and Delaware. There's a low risk of rip currents in the ocean today.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. It's mild with a low of 70 in Philadelphia and the mid 60s in some cooler suburbs.
TUESDAY: The day begins with partly sunny skies. In the afternoon, a low pressure center in New England will send some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the region with areas from Philadelphia and to the northeast having the best chance. It's not as hot with a high of 86.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still warm and moderately humid with a high of 85. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely from about midday on.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies through most of the day. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly in counties on the northeast side of the region. The high ticks up to 87.
FRIDAY: The heat returns with the high reaching up to 93. We have a mix of clouds and sun and another scattered afternoon thunderstorm, mainly in northern counties.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 87. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this is by no means a wash-out. Have plans to head indoors if you hear thunder.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny end to the holiday weekend. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high is a warm 86.
MONDAY: It's another day of partial sunshine with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high creeps up to 89.
