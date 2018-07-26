AccuWeather: Still Humid, Less Rain Today

TODAY: It's warm and humid, but a lot drier with only a spotty shower or thunderstorm around and partly sunny skies during a good portion of the afternoon. The high is a very warm 88.TONIGHT: We have some patchy clouds in play and it's still muggy. We're dry overnight. The low is 74.FRIDAY: We expect partly sunny skies through most of the day with building humidity. Late in the day and evening, a line of showers and strong thunderstorms arrives. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. The high is 90.SATURDAY: A spotty shower is possible in the morning, but we have partly sunny skies overall with the air turning a little less humid. Our high dips a bit to 87.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day with no chance of rain. Look for a warm high of 86.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit and we're back into a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny with another thunderstorm or two possible. The high hits 84 again.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It's still humid. We still have a chance for a thunderstorm or a shower. The high: 84.-----