AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Downpours Today and Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: It's still warm and very humid. Look for mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and storms. Some of these could bring more flooding downpours. The high is 81.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect across the entire region again today and tonight. Any storm that forms could bring a quick 1-3" rainfall that could rapidly flood roads and raise the levels on some flashy creeks and streams.
TONIGHT: More spotty downpours and thunderstorms roll through the region and don't die down until well after midnight. The big issue will be flooding downpours. The chance of severe weather is low. The low temperature is 69.
THURSDAY: We've posted another AccuWeather Alert for more flooding downpours and a round of potentially severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The day probably starts out with some sunshine. It will be warm and very humid. The high reaches 88. Later in the day, a strong cold front arrives, bringing the threat of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and even a possible tornado.
FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible, but after that it's a lot more comfortable. Look for dropping humidity, a nice breeze and a high of 80. Summer arrives officially at 11:54 in the morning.
SATURDAY: This looks like a nice start to the weekend and a great first full day of summer. We'll see plenty of sunshine mixing with a few occasional clouds and a high of 81.
SUNDAY: It's another day of abundant sunshine with continued low humidity. The previous late storm chance has now been removed from the forecast, so go ahead and make outdoor plans. The high is 84.
MONDAY: The weekend is over and so is the nice weather. Look for the return of higher humidity with occasional sunshine and the return of spotty showers and thunderstorms. The high shoots up to 88.
TUESDAY: It's still very warm and humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 89.
WEDNESDAY: Look for periods of sun and clouds, continued humid weather and more showers and thunderstorms around. The high eases slightly to 86.
