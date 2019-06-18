AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another warm and humid day with yet another round of spotty but drenching thunderstorms and showers around. There is a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging winds, although the prime threat today appears to be the downpours. Look for mostly cloudy skies when it's not raining. The high is a muggy 80.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect across the entire region through late tonight. Any storm that forms today and tonight could bring a quick 1-3" rainfall that could rapidly flood roads and raise the levels on some flashy creeks and streams.
TONIGHT: More spotty downpours and thunderstorms roll through the region and don't die down until well after midnight. The big issue will be flooding downpours, but an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out with damaging wind gusts. The low only dips to about 69.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. It's still humid and warm. Another spotty thunderstorm or drenching downpour is possible here and there. The high is 80.
THURSDAY: We've posted an AccuWeather Alert for another round of potentially severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The day probably starts out with some sunshine. It will be warm and very humid. The high reaches 88. Later in the day, a strong cold front arrives bringing a threat of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and even a tornado.
FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible. After that, its breezy and less humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 82. Summer arrives officially at 11:54 in the morning.
SATURDAY: This looks like a nice start to the weekend and a great first full day of summer. We'll see some sun mixing with clouds and a high of 82.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon thunderstorm or shower can't be ruled out. The high is 84.
MONDAY: Look for the return of higher humidity. It's partly sunny otherwise, with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high creeps back up to 85.
TUESDAY: It's still warm and humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 85.
