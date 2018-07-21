AccuWeather: Still Humid, Pop-Ups Sunday

WEATHER

TONIGHT: Windy, with periods of heavy rain tapering off. The overnight low ranges from 63-65.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with some sunshine (lots of clouds). A shower and thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon, especially west of Philadelphia. High 84.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of these storms will produce heavy rainfall. High 84.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is likely late in the day. High 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 84.

FRIDAY: Very warm, muggy. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a pop up afternoon thunderstorm. High 88.

SATURDAY: Seasonably warm with a chance of a thunderstorm. High 86.
