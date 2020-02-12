AccuWeather: Still Mild But Rain On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY: Once again we'll have temperatures more than 10 degrees above average. Clouds quickly take over today and we reach a high of 52. As a warm front moves through the region we get a few evening showers then the rain turns heavy at times with the approaching cold front and a wave of low pressure enhancing the precipitation. Temperatures overnight stay in the low 40s, so no threat of icy conditions.
SATURDAY: The rain ends before dawn. It's another rather cloudy day, with some early breaks of sun. It turns breezy with a high of 46. With an upper level trough approaching you might see a sprinkle or a flurry late in the day.
SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 45. But, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s, with winds gusting up to 40mph.
MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service it's mostly cloudy and just a touch cooler. While most of the day is try, you can't rule out a sprinkle or a flurry as another piece of energy rotates through the region. High: 43.
TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with some sunny breaks and a high of 41.
WEDNESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and seasonable temps, with a high of 42.
THURSDAY: Clouds will increase and we'll have the chance of a rain and snow. The high drops to 39.
