Weather

AccuWeather: Still Mild, Spotty Showers Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a lot more cloud cover than yesterday with a spotty shower here and there during the day. It's still very mild with a high of 67 (average high is 51). It will be a bit breezy at times.

TONIGHT: Clouds remains thick and some additional showers are likely during the evening. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. Skies clear toward morning with a low of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is a bit cooler, but still mild at 59. Some rain is possible at night.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Our mild pattern continues with a high around 60.

FRIDAY: More clouds build back into the region. Some showers are possible, especially during the morning. The high rises to 68.

SATURDAY: We dry out for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday. However, it's breezy and cooler with our high stopping at about 54.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with an even cooler high of 50. Some rain or snow is possible at night.

MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon. The high remains a bit cool at 49.

TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with occasional rain. The high climbs to 57.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Emergencies declared in Pa. N.J. as COVID-19 spreads
Full list of school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Deadly gunfire outside takeout restaurant
Driver smashes into parked cars in South Philadelphia
Coronavirus in Pa.: Infected KOP doctor forces school closures
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
Philly looks to Camden for advice on reducing crime
Show More
Man hospitalized in NJ for coronavirus speaks out
Coronavirus in NJ: Gov. declares state of emergency
Guilty plea for man charged in deadly dog park fight
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Tips on navigating travel disruptions
More TOP STORIES News