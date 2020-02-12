AccuWeather: Still Mild, Spotty Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a lot more cloud cover than yesterday with a spotty shower here and there during the day. It's still very mild with a high of 67 (average high is 51). It will be a bit breezy at times.
TONIGHT: Clouds remains thick and some additional showers are likely during the evening. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. Skies clear toward morning with a low of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is a bit cooler, but still mild at 59. Some rain is possible at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Our mild pattern continues with a high around 60.
FRIDAY: More clouds build back into the region. Some showers are possible, especially during the morning. The high rises to 68.
SATURDAY: We dry out for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday. However, it's breezy and cooler with our high stopping at about 54.
SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with an even cooler high of 50. Some rain or snow is possible at night.
MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon. The high remains a bit cool at 49.
TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with occasional rain. The high climbs to 57.
