AccuWeather: Still Mild Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy, very mild and windy with some rain developing after midnight. Winds WSW 15-25 mph. Lows 5-60. These low temperatures are normal for June 2nd.
SUNDAY: A touch of rain very early in the morning. Clouds giving way to sun, windy. Winds WSW 15-30 mph with higher gusts. High .
MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still very warm. High 53.
TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. An evening shower is possible. High 52.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower around. High 56.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning cooler during the afternoon. High 52.
FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. Becoming colder. High 40.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. High 43.
