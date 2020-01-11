Weather

AccuWeather: Still Mild Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy, very mild and windy with some rain developing after midnight. Winds WSW 15-25 mph. Lows 5-60. These low temperatures are normal for June 2nd.

SUNDAY: A touch of rain very early in the morning. Clouds giving way to sun, windy. Winds WSW 15-30 mph with higher gusts. High .

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still very warm. High 53.

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. An evening shower is possible. High 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower around. High 56.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning cooler during the afternoon. High 52.

FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. Becoming colder. High 40.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. High 43.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in afternoon shooting in North Philly
Drexel medical student falls to death in Spring Garden: Police
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping and rape
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
Teens charged in videotaped kicking of wounded whitetail deer
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Show More
Driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Port Richmond
Amazon driver accused of stealing packages he just delivered
Eddystone council member helps rescue family from fire
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
2 Philly schools treated for asbestos reopening, parents concerned
More TOP STORIES News