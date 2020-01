AccuWeather: Still Mild Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy, very mild and windy with some rain developing after midnight. Winds WSW 15-25 mph. Lows 5-60. These low temperatures are normal for June 2nd.SUNDAY: A touch of rain very early in the morning. Clouds giving way to sun, windy. Winds WSW 15-30 mph with higher gusts. High .MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still very warm. High 53.TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. An evening shower is possible. High 52.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower around. High 56.THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning cooler during the afternoon. High 52.FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. Becoming colder. High 40.SATURDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. High 43.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app