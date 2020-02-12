AccuWeather: Still Steamy, Afternoon Thunderstorms Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We starting with some dense fog along he coast this morning. It's another hot and steamy day with oppressive humidity making it feel like it's in the mid 90s. While we can't rule out a quick shower or thunderstorm popping up, many areas just stay dry. The high is around 91.
WEDNESDAY: As a cold front approaches we'll see clouds mix with some sunshine. It still looks hot ahead of the front with a high of 90 and a few afternoon thunderstorms, that could produce heavy downpours. If we hit "90" it will mark our 5th Heat Wave this season.
THURSDAY: That front stalls near our area and a couple of impulses of energy ride along it bringing an unsettled period that may last through part of the weekend. We'll see more clouds and some scattered showers and thunderstorms that will hold the temperature to 86.
FRIDAY: It's more of the same: rather cloudy, warm and humid, with some showers and thunderstorms at times and a high around 83.
SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with continued high humidity and a scattered showers or thunderstorms. The high holds at 83.
SUNDAY: It looks like the pattern tries to break on Sunday. We'll see some sunshine, it stays humid, but only the chance for a thunderstorm. High of 84.
MONDAY: Finally, we get a rather nice day with partly sunny skies and a high of just 84.
