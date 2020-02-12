PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have another steamy, unsettled day in store. Look for partial sunshine, a high of 91. Oppressive humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely, most of these in the afternoon. Some storms could become severe with a damaging wind gust and localized downpours.
TONIGHT: A few additional strong thunderstorms are possible during the evening with most of the raindrops tapering after about 10 p.m.. It remains muggy overnight with a low of 74.
FRIDAY: It now looks like a passing cold front will stall over our area instead of moving to the south. This keeps us somewhat cloudy and unsettled with some spotty storms around. It also means that most of the region will be unable to escape the oppressive humidity. Northern areas will be less humid than areas to the south. The high dips to 89.
SATURDAY: This looks like the first dry day in a while with lots of sunshine expected. But it will be a hot one and moderately humid as our sticky air mass does not completely escape the region. The high is 92.
SUNDAY: We stay dry, but it's a little hotter with more stubborn humidity in place. Our high rises to 94.
MONDAY: The heat and humidity are both on the rise. We have a mix of clouds and sun and late in the day and evening, a couple thunderstorms are possible. The high is 95.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid. A line of heavy thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon and evening. The high slips to 92.
WEDNESDAY: It's warm and very sticky with some occasional sun and another shower or thunderstorm around. The high dips to 90.
THURSDAY: It's sunny and quite warm with with a high of 88.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Still Steamy Today, Strong Storms Possible
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News