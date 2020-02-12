AccuWeather: Still sticky with a spotty storm

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: An area of low pressure off the coast is pulling a few showers and thunderstorms into the region. It should be mostly dry today, just a spotty shower or storm. The easterly flow is bringing a lot of clouds to the area. By evening, drier air moves in and dewpoints drop a bit. It will feel slightly less humid and a we'll see a bit of sun. High: 84.

SATURDAY: We have a nice start to our weekend. It's rather humid, but not nearly as oppressive as it has been. It's finally dry with partly sunny skies. High: 82.

SUNDAY: Clouds return with the chance of rain. It's a comfortably cool high of just 76.

MONDAY: It's stays partly sunny, humid with a shower chance. High: 80.

TUESDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 84.

WEDNESDAY: No heat in sight! It stays comfortable with a high of 83 and some sun mixing with the clouds.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, with a high of 83.

