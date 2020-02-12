Weather

AccuWeather: Still Warm and Humid, Cooler Air Coming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early drizzle and clouds are giving way to occasional sun as we move through the day. It's still warm and humid with a high of 80. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

TONIGHT: We'll have mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and a shower here and there. The low is 68.

TUESDAY: This looks like a mainly cloudy day and still somewhat humid. Some showers are possible at times with steadier rain arriving later in the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm also can't be ruled out. The high reaches 77.

WEDNESDAY: This is a cloudy, breezy and cooler day with a few showers around during the day and steadier rain arriving at night. The high is 72.

THURSDAY: A shower is possible during the morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and less humid. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and refreshing! High 65.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, refreshing. High 65.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
