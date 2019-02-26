AccuWeather: Still Windy, Cold Today

Look for sun giving way to occasional clouds today. It won't be as blustery as yesterday, but still windy and chilly. The high is 41. Wind chills will be in 20s and 30s.TONIGHT: Winds will die down, but it will still be cold with a low of 25 under partly cloudy skies.WEDNESDAY: More clouds arrive and some flurries are possible at night. The high is 36.THURSDAY: It's still rather cloudy with some flurries or a light rain or snow shower in the morning. Our afternoon high improves to 45 with some sunny breaks.FRIDAY: Some morning rain or snow showers are possible. Otherwise, it's cloudy and chilly with a high of 41.SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain. You might have to bring some rain gear to the Union's home opener at 1 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium. The High: 49.SUNDAY: We have lingering clouds with much colder air arriving. Look for a brisk afternoon with a high of just 34.MONDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine. Its cold for March, with a high of only 33.TUESDAY: This is another unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 35.--------------------