Meteorologist David Murphy says 1-2" of rain is likely through Saturday. The bigger issue will be strong gusty winds late tonight through Saturday morning which could bring down branches and power lines.TODAY: Clouds increase through the day. Winds are light into the afternoon and we stay dry. The high is a chilly 54.TONIGHT: Clouds grow thicker and showers begin to develop from south to north during the evening hours. Steadier rain fills in after 9 or 10 pm. At the same time, strong winds develop with gusts as high as 50 mph inland and 60 mph at the Shore. The overnight low is a chilly 48.SATURDAY: Windswept rain will be wrapping through the region at dawn and through most of the morning. Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the morning, before tapering in the afternoon (but even the afternoon looks damp).We have an AccuWeather Alert for Friday Night into the first half of Saturday for the combination of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. The Key Time: 10pm Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Rainfall: .75" to 1.75"+ (no significant flooding issues anticipated).Wind Gusts: 40-50 mph inland with 50-60 mph gusts along the coast. Winds are the biggest concern with branches and power lines possibly coming down. Avoid any downed wires, even if they look dead.Coastal Flooding: Saturday morning's high tides (9 to 10 am) along the oceanfront are at risk for minor to moderate flooding. The high is 57.SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun in the afternoon. It's breezy. Some additional rain is possible at night. The high is 59.MONDAY: Additional rain is possible, mainly in the morning. Clouds mix with some sun in the afternoon. We get another cool high around 56.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some afternoon sun. It's breezy and cool with a high of 54.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): We are improving the holiday forecast! We still have mostly sunny skies in play for afternoon Halloween parades in school parking lots. But we are bumping up numbers. It now appears that a southerly flow kicks in, bringing milder air into the region and giving us an afternoon high of 63. That means temperatures will likely still be in the 50s during the evening, cool but not as chilly as what models were originally suggesting.THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny day with an even milder high of 65. Rain is possible at night.FRIDAY: More clouds are likely with rain possible, but it's still mild for November.