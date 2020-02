AccuWeather: Storms give way to plunging temps, high winds across the Philadelphia region

EMBED >More News Videos David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The severe storms that hit this morning will give way to afternoon clearing, but high winds will develop and temperatures will plunge.Our late morning high of 57 gives way to a dinner time temperature around 40 (with wind chills in the 30s).A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect in coastal counties from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., with gusts as high as 60 mph. A HIGH WIND ADVISORY is in effect everywhere else until 7 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph. Trees and wires could come down in some spots, especially given the soaked soil which can make tree roots less stable.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 30s for your evening out with a low of 29 by dawn.SATURDAY: Finally, we get a dry day! Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a seasonable 44. A late night flurry or sprinkle is possible.SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some more sprinkles and flurries, mainly in the morning. The afternoon high improves to 47 with some sunny breaks possible.MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two likely at times and a mild afternoon high of 55.TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some additional rain possible, especially in the morning. The high is 48.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 46.THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again and more rain is possible (what else is new?!). Look for a high around 50.FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely with a somewhat cooler high around 45.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app