AccuWeather: Storms Move Out, Beautiful Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, clearing and turning less humid. Low 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very comfortable. High 79.

MONDAY: Sun to clouds, pleasant. High 78.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with periods of rain. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Turning warmer and more humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. A pop up thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. Still humid with a thunderstorm around. High 87.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. High 84.
