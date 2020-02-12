AccuWeather: Storms Move Out, Beautiful Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, clearing and turning less humid. Low 66.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very comfortable. High 79.
MONDAY: Sun to clouds, pleasant. High 78.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with periods of rain. High 77.
WEDNESDAY: Turning warmer and more humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. A pop up thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. Still humid with a thunderstorm around. High 87.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. High 84.
