AccuWeather: Storms possible Sunday; watching Isaias for next week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AccuWeather says the weekend overall looks pretty good. But there could be a thunderstorm out there on Sunday.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible after midnight. Low 74.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 92.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon as Isaias travels up the east coast. High 86.
TUESDAY: We're watching the track of Tropical Storm Isaias. Some heavy rain and wind is possible during the day. High 79.
Isaias started to weaken on Saturday, but may re-strengthen on Sunday as it moves toward Florida.
Isaias is expected to accelerate northeastward Tuesday and early Wednesday, which will put the storm fairly close to the Northeast U.S. coast as a tropical storm since it should begin to lose even more wind intensity over the cooler waters.
Despite the expected loss of wind strength Tuesday and early Wednesday there is the potential for several hours of heavy rain along and the I-95 corridor. Tropical storm wind gusts would likely be confined to the immediate coast.
Isaias will likely cause significant travel disruptions along the eastern seaboard. Be sure to check ahead on any flights going into or out of the major hubs along the East Coast.
Swimmers up and down the eastern seaboard should be aware of dangerous rip currents this weekend, even well out ahead of the storm.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid. High 86.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.
