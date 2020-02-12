AccuWeather: Strong, gusty winds on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY has been issued from 4am to 3pm Monday for the entire viewing area. Strong, gusty winds will blow around any unsecured objects and will likely bring down a couple tree limbs. A few power outages are possible as well.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, becoming windy and chilly. West winds 20-30 mph. Wind chills by dawn will bottom out in the mid to upper 20's. Lows 33-36.
MONDAY: (ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY) Partly sunny, chilly and very windy. West winds 20-30 mph with occasional gusts between 40-50 mph. Afternoon wind chills in the mid 30's. High 48.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Partly sunny and brisk. Still a little breezy during the morning. High 54.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High 60.
THURSDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning milder during the day. High 65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 68.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 70.
