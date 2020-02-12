Weather

AccuWeather: Strong, gusty winds on Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY has been issued from 4am to 3pm Monday for the entire viewing area. Strong, gusty winds will blow around any unsecured objects and will likely bring down a couple tree limbs. A few power outages are possible as well.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, becoming windy and chilly. West winds 20-30 mph. Wind chills by dawn will bottom out in the mid to upper 20's. Lows 33-36.

MONDAY: (ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY) Partly sunny, chilly and very windy. West winds 20-30 mph with occasional gusts between 40-50 mph. Afternoon wind chills in the mid 30's. High 48.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Partly sunny and brisk. Still a little breezy during the morning. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High 60.

THURSDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning milder during the day. High 65.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 70.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden makes stop in Philly in campaign's final days
Eagles beat Cowboys 23-9 in sloppy battle for first place
Watch Nov. 1 Inside Story: Pa., Del., N.J. head to the polls
Philadelphia prepares for 'avalanche' of mail-in ballots
Health experts warning against holiday gatherings this year
Vote 2020: Polling locations and more Election Day info
Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Jaws settles the debate
Show More
Submit your Dunkin' Munchkin Moment photo!
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
'Voter Express' takes Philly voters to polls for free
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
5 injured, 3 critically, after multi-car crash on NJ turnpike
More TOP STORIES News