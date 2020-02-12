AccuWeather: Strong Gusty Winds Today, Downed Branches/Wires Possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 3pm. Gusts could go as high as 50mph and that could lead to scattered branches and wires down, as well as debris like trash cans on the roads. Even after the Advisory expires, it will still be somewhat blustery with 35mph gusts tonight.
TODAY: Look for partial sunshine, gusty winds and a chilly feel. The high is 47, but it will feel like the 30s all day long.
TONIGHT: It's mainly clear, but still blustery and cold with a low of 38 and wind chills closer to freezing.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): It will still be breezy and chilly in the morning, but not as harsh in the afternoon with somewhat milder temperatures and less wind. Look for partly sunny skies overall with temperatures in the low 40s when the polls open in the morning and a high of 54 in the afternoon. Evening polling temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Things start to take a turn for the better. Look for mostly sunny skies with a more seasonable, milder high of 62.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. We'll turn even milder during the afternoon. The high is 65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild conditions move on. The high rises to 68.
SATURDAY: Look for a delightful, mostly sunny day with a warm high of 70.
SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is another 70.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still mild for November with a high of 68.
