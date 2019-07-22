AccuWeather: Strong Storms, Flooding Downpours Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's still warm and humid today with some sunny breaks at times, but not as hot. Today's issue will be occasional downpours and strong thunderstorms which are possible at any time, although the bulk of this activity will probably be later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and even a tornado. Today's high is 89.
AT THE SHORE: We'll get to about 90 with downpours and storms also possible, mainly later in the day and in the evening. There's a moderate risk of rip currents along the Jersey coast today, but it's a low risk in Delaware.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from early this morning through early Tuesday morning. Heavy downpours are possible with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain expected (some areas could actually get 4 inches if repeated thunderstorms occur).
TONIGHT: Downpours and strong thunderstorms are likely in the evening with rain tapering later at night before firing up again early Tuesday morning. The low is 70.
TUESDAY: Another round of flooding downpours and thunderstorms are likely early in the morning and the first part of the rush hour could be affected by this. Even after the downpours move away, some lingering street flooding would still be possible in some areas. The rain tapers after that with most of the afternoon drying out. It will be cooler with lower humidity and a high of just 77.
WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny and very nice day, the kind we haven't had in our area in a long while. The high is 83.
THURSDAY: Sun will mix with a few clouds. It's still pleasant with a high around 85.
FRIDAY: A warming trend kicks in, but it's still not very humid. The high ticks up to 88.
SATURDAY: Look for a somewhat hot, but still relatively nice summer afternoon. The high is 90.
SUNDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with rising humidity. A spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Our high touches 90.
MONDAY: This is a hot, partly sunny day with another spotty shower or storm around. The high is 90.
